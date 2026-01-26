(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota Air Base CATM EIC CLEAN NO GRAPHICS

    JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base’s CATM held their Rifle Elementary Excellence in Competition at the CATM facility on August 28, 2025. This event gives members across Yokota Air Base a chance to fire a rifle in a friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    SrA Sebastian Wisdom-Sawyer
    Rifle EIC Coordinator
    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 01:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994394
    VIRIN: 250828-F-AR133-1002
    Filename: DOD_111502501
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base CATM EIC CLEAN NO GRAPHICS, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

