    Yokota Air Base CATM EIC B-Roll

    JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    B-Roll of Yokota Air Base’s CATM held their Rifle Elementary Excellence in Competition at the CATM facility on August 28, 2025. This event gives members across Yokota Air Base a chance to fire a rifle in a friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 01:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994393
    VIRIN: 250828-F-AR133-1003
    Filename: DOD_111502500
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: JP

    This work, Yokota Air Base CATM EIC B-Roll, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CATM
    Yokota Air Base"

