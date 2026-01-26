B-Roll of Yokota Air Base’s CATM held their Rifle Elementary Excellence in Competition at the CATM facility on August 28, 2025. This event gives members across Yokota Air Base a chance to fire a rifle in a friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 01:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994393
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-AR133-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111502500
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base CATM EIC B-Roll, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.