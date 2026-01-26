Hubs: Skiing and Snowboarding Trip at Konjiam Resort

A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of December, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, December 4th. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 00:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|994386
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-EE372-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111502485
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
