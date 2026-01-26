USN MDSU 1 and the Republic of Korea Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit Conclude SALVEX Korea 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea (April 2025) U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 conduct a dive and salvage exercise with the Republic of Korea Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)