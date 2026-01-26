(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USN MDSU 1 and the Republic of Korea Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit Conclude SALVEX Korea 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    JINHAE NAVAL BASE, Republic of Korea (April 2025) U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 conduct a dive and salvage exercise with the Republic of Korea Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit at Jinhae Naval Base, Republic of Korea, April, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994375
    VIRIN: 250411-N-YV348-2296
    Filename: DOD_111502346
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: KR

    CTF 73
    SALVEX
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    MDSU 1
    Republic of Korea

