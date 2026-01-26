(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Master Sgt. Kenneth Alred

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Video

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Alred, a construction project manager for the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron, speaks on the importance of training and readiness for a deployment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2026. Alred is an airman being highlighted for going above and beyond to enable the Air Force’s core purpose of “Fly and Fix.” (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 23:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 994371
    Filename: DOD_111502222
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Master Sgt. Kenneth Alred, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fly
    fix
    readiness
    Redhorse
    deployment
    interview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video