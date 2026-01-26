Interview: Master Sgt. Kenneth Alred

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994371" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM 01.27.2026 Courtesy Video 36th Wing

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Alred, a construction project manager for the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron, speaks on the importance of training and readiness for a deployment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2026. Alred is an airman being highlighted for going above and beyond to enable the Air Force’s core purpose of “Fly and Fix.” (Courtesy Video)