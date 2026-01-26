Interview: Master Sgt. Kenneth Alred

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Alred, a construction project manager for the 823rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron, speaks on the importance of training and readiness for a deployment on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2026. Alred is an airman being highlighted for going above and beyond to enable the Air Force’s core purpose of “Fly and Fix.” (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 23:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|994371
|Filename:
|DOD_111502222
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
