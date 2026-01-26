(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED Friday Shoutout: Kunsan Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airman Joseph Jaimes, 8th Civil Engineer Flight firefighter, gives a shout out to his family back in his hometown San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 19:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 994366
    VIRIN: 260129-F-IL807-2217
    Filename: DOD_111502154
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout: Kunsan Air Base, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shoutout
    Kunsan
    REDFriday
    remember everyone deployed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video