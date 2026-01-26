WARSAW, Ky. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District lock operators flush ice through the secondary lock chamber at Markland Locks and Dam on the Ohio River, Jan. 29, 2026. Utilizing the secondary chamber for ice management allows the district to clear hazardous buildup and protect gate machinery without interrupting the flow of commercial navigation through the primary chamber. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994361
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-PA223-8172
|Filename:
|DOD_111502032
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WARSAW, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE lock personnel keep barges moving during Winter Storm Fern, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.