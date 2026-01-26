USACE lock personnel keep barges moving during Winter Storm Fern

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WARSAW, Ky. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District lock operators flush ice through the secondary lock chamber at Markland Locks and Dam on the Ohio River, Jan. 29, 2026. Utilizing the secondary chamber for ice management allows the district to clear hazardous buildup and protect gate machinery without interrupting the flow of commercial navigation through the primary chamber. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)