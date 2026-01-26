(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE lock personnel keep barges moving during Winter Storm Fern

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WARSAW, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    WARSAW, Ky. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District lock operators flush ice through the secondary lock chamber at Markland Locks and Dam on the Ohio River, Jan. 29, 2026. Utilizing the secondary chamber for ice management allows the district to clear hazardous buildup and protect gate machinery without interrupting the flow of commercial navigation through the primary chamber. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994361
    VIRIN: 260129-A-PA223-8172
    Filename: DOD_111502032
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WARSAW, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE lock personnel keep barges moving during Winter Storm Fern, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio River
    ice mitigation
    Markland Locks and Dam
    Winter Storm Fern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video