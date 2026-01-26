(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    120th Field Artillery Soldiers conduct winter sling-load ops with Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters, Part 3

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 120th Field Artillery conduct winter sling-load operations Jan. 28, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis., with support from UH-60 Black Hawks and a CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of the Minnesota National Guard. Training was held for several hours in extremely cold temperatures. It was designed to test equipment during cold-weather operations as well as gear Soldiers are issued for cold-weather survival. The 120th trains regularly at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Field Artillery Soldiers conduct winter sling-load ops with Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 120th Field Artillery, UH-60 Black Hawk, National Guard, IMCOM

