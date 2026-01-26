Ivy Sting 4 Day 3

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and industry partners prepare a K-1000ULE ultra-long-endurance, Stalker Block 30, and Ghost-X unmanned aircraft systems for reconnaissance for Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2026. These systems produced multi-sensor aerial reconnaissance, extended endurance, and provided real-time data sharing in support of experimentation with Next Generation Command and Control capabilities.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994352
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-RE805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501891
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
