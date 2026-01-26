(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Sting 4 Day 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Cruz 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and industry partners prepare a K-1000ULE ultra-long-endurance, Stalker Block 30, and Ghost-X unmanned aircraft systems for reconnaissance for Ivy Sting 4 on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2026. These systems produced multi-sensor aerial reconnaissance, extended endurance, and provided real-time data sharing in support of experimentation with Next Generation Command and Control capabilities.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Cruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994352
    VIRIN: 260128-A-RE805-1001
    Filename: DOD_111501891
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4 Day 3, by PFC Jacob Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TIC
    #ngc2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video