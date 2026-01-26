(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Guardsmen Send Message Home While Serving on D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Alabama National Guard Soldiers assigned to Task Force Yellowhammer give a shout-out to family and friends back home while serving in Washington, D.C., in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Jan. 29, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    Soldier IDs

    SGT Justin Breedlove. 0:00
    SPC Jacob Sellers. 26:20
    SGT Chantrava Robertson 42:00
    SGT Camden Folsom 58:00
    SPC Jason Johnson. 1:43:05
    SPC Bryan Velasquez 1:17:18
    SPC Johnny Brown 1:28:19

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 16:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994349
    VIRIN: 260129-D-D0161-9993
    Filename: DOD_111501834
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guardsmen Send Message Home While Serving on D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard,  REDFriday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video