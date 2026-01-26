(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | UAS Operations in Camp Santiago

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    01.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), operate an unmanned aerial system at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Jan. 11, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994344
    VIRIN: 260111-M-DB868-1001
    PIN: 260111
    Filename: DOD_111501786
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | UAS Operations in Camp Santiago, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22d MEU
    SOUTHCOM
    usmc
    uas
    CaribOps
    Puerto Rico

