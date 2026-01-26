Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deploy to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deployed to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach as apart of Joint Base Charleston's Combat Readiness Exercise from Jan. 15-21. The training operations included; low-level sorties, air refueling, airdrops, community engagement events and moving equipment around Guam, Tinian, Rota, Saipan and Palau on strict time lines, showcasing Charleston’s ability to transport critical supplies with speed and flexibility.