    Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deploy to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deployed to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach as apart of Joint Base Charleston's Combat Readiness Exercise from Jan. 15-21. The training operations included; low-level sorties, air refueling, airdrops, community engagement events and moving equipment around Guam, Tinian, Rota, Saipan and Palau on strict time lines, showcasing Charleston’s ability to transport critical supplies with speed and flexibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 16:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994343
    VIRIN: 260121-F-RI984-9001
    Filename: DOD_111501771
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deploy to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach, by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AMC
    #readiness
    #C-17 Globemaster III
    #Palmetto Reach

