Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deploy to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach

Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deployed to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach as apart of Joint Base Charleston's Combat Readiness Exercise from Jan. 15-21. The training operations included; low-level sorties, air refueling, airdrops, community engagement events and moving equipment around Guam, Tinian, Rota, Saipan and Palau on strict time lines, showcasing Charleston’s ability to transport critical supplies with speed and flexibility.
|01.21.2026
|01.29.2026 16:28
|Package
|994343
|260121-F-RI984-9001
|DOD_111501771
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|0
|0
