B-Roll: Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV drones during DIU challenge

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force and small unmanned aircraft system industry professionals conduct a fiber-optic first-person view sUAS over-water demonstration at Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2026. I MEF, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994341
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-KF421-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111501763
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
