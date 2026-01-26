Ready to Assist in K-Town!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses how military police officers respond to various traffic accidents in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026. Military police play a critical role in maintaining roadway safety and responding to incidents that impact the local and military community. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)