U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses how military police officers respond to various traffic accidents in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026. Military police play a critical role in maintaining roadway safety and responding to incidents that impact the local and military community. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994340
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-PT551-4011
|Filename:
|DOD_111501758
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready to Assist in K-Town!, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.