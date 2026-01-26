(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready to Assist in K-Town!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Garza, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, discusses how military police officers respond to various traffic accidents in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026. Military police play a critical role in maintaining roadway safety and responding to incidents that impact the local and military community. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 16:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994340
    VIRIN: 260127-A-PT551-4011
    Filename: DOD_111501758
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Assist in K-Town!, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video