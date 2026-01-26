(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ivy Sting 4: Apache Training

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Spc. Samuel Brandon 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Attack Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conduct aviation, ground maneuver and maintenance operations during Ivy Sting 4 at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2026. The exercise leveraged Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) data and next-generation command and control capabilities to improve efficiency, situational awareness and coordination across reconnaissance, security and sustainment operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Brandon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994338
    VIRIN: 260129-A-TM229-9175
    Filename: DOD_111501742
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 4: Apache Training, by SPC Samuel Brandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    #TIC
    4-4 Attack Battalion
    Apache
    Ivy Sting 4

