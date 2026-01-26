Construction of a modern operations center is underway at Fort Buchanan, which represents a significant investment in infrastructure that further develops command-and-control capabilities and enhances mission readiness across the Caribbean.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994336
|VIRIN:
|260119-O-CC868-7287
|PIN:
|01292686
|Filename:
|DOD_111501695
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Continues Modernizing Its Infrastructure to Advance Mission Readiness, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.