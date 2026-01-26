(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan Continues Modernizing Its Infrastructure to Advance Mission Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    01.18.2026

    Video by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Construction of a modern operations center is underway at Fort Buchanan, which represents a significant investment in infrastructure that further develops command-and-control capabilities and enhances mission readiness across the Caribbean.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994336
    VIRIN: 260119-O-CC868-7287
    PIN: 01292686
    Filename: DOD_111501695
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan Continues Modernizing Its Infrastructure to Advance Mission Readiness, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Imcom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video