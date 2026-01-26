(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Rescue Swimmer Candidates Participate in Hoist Training at NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Aviation Schools Command’s (NASC) Aviation Rescue Swimmer School (ARSS) candidates participate in a Jan. 28 hoisting exercise aboard a Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 MH-60S Knighthawk at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Sherman Field Jan. 28. NAS Pensacola, also known as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation, is the only Navy installation in the Gulf with both a deep-water port and active airfield and is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Rescue Swimmer Candidates Participate in Hoist Training at NAS Pensacola, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRSE
    Aviation Rescue Swimmer School
    naval aviation schools command
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC

