    Call to Action: Fostering a Culture of Trust and Support

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 29, 2026) — Lcdr. Doyl McMurry Chaplain, Naval District Washington, and Rear Adm. David Faehnle, Commandant, Naval District Washington, address service members during a call to action announcement, speaking about the importance of spiritual readiness and the different resources that are available for mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 994329
    VIRIN: 260129-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111501525
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Call to Action: Fostering a Culture of Trust and Support, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Culture of Excellence
    mental health
    Suicide Prevention

