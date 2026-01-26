Call to Action: Fostering a Culture of Trust and Support

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 29, 2026) — Lcdr. Doyl McMurry Chaplain, Naval District Washington, and Rear Adm. David Faehnle, Commandant, Naval District Washington, address service members during a call to action announcement, speaking about the importance of spiritual readiness and the different resources that are available for mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 14:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|994329
|VIRIN:
|260129-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501525
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
