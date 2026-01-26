Call to Action: Fostering a Culture of Trust and Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 29, 2026) — Lcdr. Doyl McMurry Chaplain, Naval District Washington, and Rear Adm. David Faehnle, Commandant, Naval District Washington, address service members during a call to action announcement, speaking about the importance of spiritual readiness and the different resources that are available for mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)