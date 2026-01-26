The 14th Airlift Squadron conducts air refueling operations durning Exercise Palmetto Reach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, conduct low-level flying and air refueling during an acclimatization training at Joint base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. Training in Alaska exposes our pilots to obstacles that differ from home station such as weather and terrain to enhance their experience and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)