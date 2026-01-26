U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, conduct low-level flying and air refueling during an acclimatization training at Joint base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. Training in Alaska exposes our pilots to obstacles that differ from home station such as weather and terrain to enhance their experience and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994321
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-RI984-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501474
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, The 14th Airlift Squadron conducts air refueling operations durning Exercise Palmetto Reach, by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.