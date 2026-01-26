The 14th Airlift Squadron hosts a community engagement event at Rota during Exercise Palmetto Reach

Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron host a community engagement event during exercise Palmetto Reach at Rota International Airport, Rota, Jan. 20, 2026. Community engagement events build rapport with local communities, strengthening support and relations between the community and military. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)
|01.20.2026
|01.29.2026 14:00
|B-Roll
|994319
|260120-F-RI984-8001
|DOD_111501471
|00:04:08
|US
|2
|2
