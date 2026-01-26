(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 14th Airlift Squadron hosts a community engagement event at Rota during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron host a community engagement event during exercise Palmetto Reach at Rota International Airport, Rota, Jan. 20, 2026. Community engagement events build rapport with local communities, strengthening support and relations between the community and military. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994319
    VIRIN: 260120-F-RI984-8001
    Filename: DOD_111501471
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 14th Airlift Squadron hosts a community engagement event at Rota during Exercise Palmetto Reach, by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Airlift Squadron
    Palmetto Reach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video