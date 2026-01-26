(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct airdrop operations during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct an airdrop during exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 19, 2026. Airdrops allow U.S. Air Force aircrew members the ability to rapidly deliver supplies to troops without landing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994317
    VIRIN: 260119-F-RI984-8001
    Filename: DOD_111501448
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct airdrop operations during Exercise Palmetto Reach, by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    14th Airlift Squadron
    Palmetto Reach

