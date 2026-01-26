Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct airdrop operations during Exercise Palmetto Reach

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct an airdrop during exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 19, 2026. Airdrops allow U.S. Air Force aircrew members the ability to rapidly deliver supplies to troops without landing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994317
|VIRIN:
|260119-F-RI984-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501448
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
