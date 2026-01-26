(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen from the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct a nighttime dissimilar formation flight during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force air crew members assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, conduct a dissimilar formation flight on a C-17 Globemaster III with air crew members assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing on a C-130 Hercules at night during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. This training focuses on building cross-platform coordination between pilots of different airframes leveraging each other’s strengths for the best results. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)

    14th Airlift Squadron

