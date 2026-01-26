U.S. Air Force air crew members assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, conduct a dissimilar formation flight on a C-17 Globemaster III with air crew members assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing on a C-130 Hercules at night during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. This training focuses on building cross-platform coordination between pilots of different airframes leveraging each other’s strengths for the best results. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994315
|VIRIN:
|260118-F-RI984-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501423
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen from the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct a nighttime dissimilar formation flight during Exercise Palmetto Reach, by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
