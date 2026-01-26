Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deploy to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, fly from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina to Saipan and Palau dropping off passengers and equipment during the start of exercise Palmetto Reach at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)
