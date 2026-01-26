(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deploy to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, fly from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina to Saipan and Palau dropping off passengers and equipment during the start of exercise Palmetto Reach at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994314
    VIRIN: 260116-F-RI984-8001
    Filename: DOD_111501413
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing deploy to Saipan and Palau for Exercise Palmetto Reach, by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #exercisepalau
    #C-17 Globemaster III

