Carderock's Dimensional Inspection Group

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Dimensional Inspection Group houses advanced facilities that use state-of-the-art technology to deliver detailed information for component accuracy and world-class ship design, ensuring quality and efficiency for the next generation of maritime platforms. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.
|11.25.2025
|01.29.2026 14:02
|Video Productions
|994308
|251125-N-RT744-8148
|DOD_111501296
|00:01:04
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
