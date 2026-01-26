(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carderock's Dimensional Inspection Group

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Travis Troller 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Dimensional Inspection Group houses advanced facilities that use state-of-the-art technology to deliver detailed information for component accuracy and world-class ship design, ensuring quality and efficiency for the next generation of maritime platforms. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:02
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Carderock
    maritime industry
    3D Scanning
    Structural Inspection
    Navy
    Maritime Industrial Base

