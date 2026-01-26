Carderock's Subtractive Manufacturing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994304" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Subtractive Manufacturing shop is equipped with state-of-the-art Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines that execute dynamic and complex designs for a wide variety of ship building materials. The output from the facility provides mission critical components that support NAVSEA's world-class ship design efforts. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.