(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carderock's Subtractive Manufacturing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Travis Troller 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Subtractive Manufacturing shop is equipped with state-of-the-art Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines that execute dynamic and complex designs for a wide variety of ship building materials. The output from the facility provides mission critical components that support NAVSEA's world-class ship design efforts. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994304
    VIRIN: 251219-N-RT744-2459
    Filename: DOD_111501264
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock's Subtractive Manufacturing, by Travis Troller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carderock
    R&D
    maritime industry
    subtractive manufacturing
    Navy
    Maritime Industrial Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video