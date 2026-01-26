Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Subtractive Manufacturing shop is equipped with state-of-the-art Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines that execute dynamic and complex designs for a wide variety of ship building materials. The output from the facility provides mission critical components that support NAVSEA's world-class ship design efforts. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 14:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994304
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-RT744-2459
|Filename:
|DOD_111501264
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Carderock's Subtractive Manufacturing, by Travis Troller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.