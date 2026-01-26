Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Additive Manufacturing and Prototyping facility houses a number of advanced Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and PolyJet technologies. The facility prints prototype parts that assist conceptual maritime innovation and support to R&D testing. The methods employed provide cost-effective and groundbreaking technical solutions for advanced ship systems. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 14:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994303
|VIRIN:
|251203-N-RT744-9091
|Filename:
|DOD_111501247
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Carderock's Additive Manufacturing and Prototyping facility, by Travis Troller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.