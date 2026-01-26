(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carderock's Additive Manufacturing and Prototyping facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Travis Troller 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Additive Manufacturing and Prototyping facility houses a number of advanced Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and PolyJet technologies. The facility prints prototype parts that assist conceptual maritime innovation and support to R&D testing. The methods employed provide cost-effective and groundbreaking technical solutions for advanced ship systems. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994303
    VIRIN: 251203-N-RT744-9091
    Filename: DOD_111501247
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock's Additive Manufacturing and Prototyping facility, by Travis Troller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carderock
    R&D
    maritime industry
    Additive Manufacturing
    Navy
    Maritime Industrial Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video