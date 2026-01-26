Carderock's Additive Manufacturing and Prototyping facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Additive Manufacturing and Prototyping facility houses a number of advanced Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and PolyJet technologies. The facility prints prototype parts that assist conceptual maritime innovation and support to R&D testing. The methods employed provide cost-effective and groundbreaking technical solutions for advanced ship systems. Carderock, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship design components.