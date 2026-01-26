(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The motor vessel JoBeth Janoush locks through Dardanelle Lock and Dam (No. 10)

    RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The motor vessel JoBeth Janoush locks through Dardanelle Lock and Dam (No. 10) Jan. 25, 2026, as winter weather moves across Arkansas. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock operators continue operations along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System despite snow and subfreezing temperatures. The Little Rock District maintains 308 miles of the MKARNS commercial navigation channel through Arkansas, supporting reliable river transportation year-round. Operations along the system help maximize the nation’s ability to deliver critical infrastructure and ensure commerce continues during winter storms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994301
    VIRIN: 260125-A-A1413-1004
    Filename: DOD_111501186
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, US

    TAGS

    #winterstorm26

