(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Federal Bureau of Investigation, Columbia Field Office Hosts Special Weapons and Tactics Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy hosted a weeklong Federal Bureaus of Investigation Special Weapons and Tactics summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, SC, the week of September 22-26, 2025. The purpose was to train law enforcement officers in firearms, close quarters combat, tactical medical care, patrolling tactics and advance officer’s rural patrolling techniques.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 12:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994298
    VIRIN: 250926-F-BY627-9002
    Filename: DOD_111501118
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Columbia Field Office Hosts Special Weapons and Tactics Summit, by A1C Daniel Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Federal Bureau of Investigation, Columbia Field Office Hosts 2025 Special Weapons and Tactics Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWAT
    FBI
    CQB
    law enforcement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video