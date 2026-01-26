The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy hosted a weeklong Federal Bureaus of Investigation Special Weapons and Tactics summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, SC, the week of September 22-26, 2025. The purpose was to train law enforcement officers in firearms, close quarters combat, tactical medical care, patrolling tactics and advance officer’s rural patrolling techniques.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994298
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-BY627-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_111501118
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Columbia Field Office Hosts Special Weapons and Tactics Summit, by A1C Daniel Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
