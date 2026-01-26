The motor vessel Dorothy M. Janoush moves upbound into Joe Hardin Lock Jan. 24, 2026, during winter weather on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Snow and subfreezing temperatures did not disrupt navigation as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock operators maintained continuous operations. The MKARNS remains open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, supporting commercial navigation through rain, heat or ice. Continuous operations help maximize the nation’s ability to deliver critical infrastructure and ensure commerce continues, even during severe weather.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994297
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-A1413-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501115
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motor vessel Dorothy M. Janoush moves upbound into Joe Hardin Lock, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.