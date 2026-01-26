(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motor vessel Dorothy M. Janoush moves upbound into Joe Hardin Lock

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The motor vessel Dorothy M. Janoush moves upbound into Joe Hardin Lock Jan. 24, 2026, during winter weather on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Snow and subfreezing temperatures did not disrupt navigation as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock operators maintained continuous operations. The MKARNS remains open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, supporting commercial navigation through rain, heat or ice. Continuous operations help maximize the nation’s ability to deliver critical infrastructure and ensure commerce continues, even during severe weather.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994297
    VIRIN: 260124-A-A1413-1001
    Filename: DOD_111501115
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motor vessel Dorothy M. Janoush moves upbound into Joe Hardin Lock, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #winterstorm26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video