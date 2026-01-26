video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994297" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The motor vessel Dorothy M. Janoush moves upbound into Joe Hardin Lock Jan. 24, 2026, during winter weather on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. Snow and subfreezing temperatures did not disrupt navigation as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lock operators maintained continuous operations. The MKARNS remains open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, supporting commercial navigation through rain, heat or ice. Continuous operations help maximize the nation’s ability to deliver critical infrastructure and ensure commerce continues, even during severe weather.