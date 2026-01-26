A highlight reel featuring the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy hosting a weeklong Federal Bureaus of Investigation Special Weapons and Tactics summit at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Columbia, SC, the week of September 22-26, 2025. The purpose was to train law enforcement officers in firearms, close quarters combat, tactical medical care, patrolling tactics and advance officer’s rural patrolling techniques.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 12:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994296
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-BY627-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111501113
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Columbia Field Office Hosts Special Weapons and Tactics Summit Highlight Reel, by A1C Daniel Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Federal Bureau of Investigation, Columbia Field Office Hosts 2025 Special Weapons and Tactics Summit
No keywords found.