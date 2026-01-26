(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Season’s Greetings from the Fleet - #4 of 4 - Reflections on Being Forward Deployed During the Holidays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown  

    U.S. Navy Band

    Every year, the United States Navy Band produces a series of short interview videos, showcasing U.S. Navy Sailors and Midshipmen to the live audience during the command’s holiday concerts (Dec. 20-21, 2025) in Washington, D.C. In this final of 4 videos, Sailors reflect on being forward deployed and away from family and friends during the holidays.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 12:15
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 994294
    VIRIN: 251220-N-PN185-5060
    Filename: DOD_111501096
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Season’s Greetings from the Fleet - #4 of 4 - Reflections on Being Forward Deployed During the Holidays, by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video