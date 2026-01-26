(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lassen National Forest Drone Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BURNEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service   

    Aerial footage of Lassen National Forest shows forests, burned forests, burn scar, Hat Creek, fuels reduction projects and forested landscapes, near Burney, Ca. (USDA Forest Service video by Grant Olin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994288
    VIRIN: 260129-U-D0276-4682
    Filename: DOD_111501072
    Length: 00:19:51
    Location: BURNEY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lassen National Forest Drone Highlight Reel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lassen National Forest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video