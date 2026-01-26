Season’s Greetings from the Fleet - #3 of 4 - The Fleet Sings

Every year, the United States Navy Band produces a series of short interview videos, showcasing U.S. Navy Sailors and Midshipmen to the live audience during the command’s holiday concerts (Dec. 20-21, 2025) in Washington, D.C. In this 3rd of 4 videos, Sailors sing their favorite holiday songs.
