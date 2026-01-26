U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, conduct Non-Comissioned Officer's Physical Training event at Functional Fitness ROB in Rhineland Ordinance Barracks, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The purpose of NCO PT was to bring the non-comisssioned officers together across the command to train as a team, build camaraderie and strengthen unit cohesion (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominic Pereida, Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens and Sgt. Luis Garcia).
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 12:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|994283
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-AP130-3375
|Filename:
|DOD_111501038
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC Soldiers Conduct NCO PT, by SGT Luis Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.