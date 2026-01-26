Season’s Greetings from the Fleet - #2 of 4 - Favorite Holiday Foods

Every year, the United States Navy Band produces a series of short interview videos showcasing U.S. Navy Sailors and Midshipmen to the live audience during the command’s holiday concerts (Dec. 20-21, 2025) in Washington, D.C. In this 2nd of 4 videos, Sailors share their favorite holiday foods, from smoked brisket to strawberry rhubarb pie.
|12.20.2025
|01.29.2026 11:35
|Series
|994282
|251220-N-PN185-9444
|DOD_111501002
|00:02:10
|US
|0
|0
