Pilots assigned to the “Blackhawks” of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 conduct MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994269
|VIRIN:
|260119-N-UI172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111500924
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Flight Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by SA Soley Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.