    Flight Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Pilots assigned to the “Blackhawks” of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 conduct MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by SA Soley Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush

