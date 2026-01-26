Replenishment-At-Sea aboard USS George H.W. Bush

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class Fleet Replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayleigh Tucker, Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason)
Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 10:40
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:01:33
Location:
|US
