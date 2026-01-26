Pilots assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 conduct F/A 18E Super Hornet flight carrier operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason.)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994264
|VIRIN:
|260115-N-NS109-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111500912
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Flight Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Mitchell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.