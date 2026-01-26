Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) perform line handling duties as the ship gets underway. George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994262
|VIRIN:
|260113-N-UI172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111500901
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Line Handling aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Mitchell Mason and SA Soley Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.