    Line Handling aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mitchell Mason and Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) perform line handling duties as the ship gets underway. George H.W. Bush is pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine operations to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soley Reed and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mitchell Mason)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Line Handling aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Mitchell Mason and SA Soley Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush

