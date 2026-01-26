(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS George H.W. Bush conducts a simulated strait transit

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH (CVN 77) ATLANTIC OCEAN The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group conducts a simulated strait transit in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994250
    VIRIN: 251210-N-HS821-4000
    Filename: DOD_111500775
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush conducts a simulated strait transit, by PO2 Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush

