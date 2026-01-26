USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH (CVN 77) ATLANTIC OCEAN The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group conducts a simulated strait transit in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jayden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994250
|VIRIN:
|251210-N-HS821-4000
|Filename:
|DOD_111500775
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS George H.W. Bush conducts a simulated strait transit, by PO2 Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.