    Happy Army Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Army Nurse Corps 125th Anniversary celebrated by Brig. Gen. Jamie Burk the 27th Chief of the Army Nurse Corps and Col. Jodelle Schroeder, Deputy Director, Army Nurse Corps and various Army Nurse Corps leaders.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 09:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994249
    VIRIN: 260112-A-AM516-5489
    Filename: DOD_111500773
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Army Medicine
    Army Nurse Corps
    Nurse Corps Officer
    nurse
    Army Medicine 2026

