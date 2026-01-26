video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994247" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircraft Structural Maintenance Technician (often called Sheet Metal or Structures) is the Air Force specialty responsible for keeping aircraft physically sound, airworthy, and mission-ready, right down to the skin, frame, and composite bones of the aircraft. Structural maintainers inspect, repair, and rebuild the airframe itself. When an aircraft sustains damage, whether from hard landings, fatigue cracks, corrosion, or combat-related wear, this crew brings it back to spec.