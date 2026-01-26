(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft Structural Maintenance Technician

    SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    109th Air Wing

    Aircraft Structural Maintenance Technician (often called Sheet Metal or Structures) is the Air Force specialty responsible for keeping aircraft physically sound, airworthy, and mission-ready, right down to the skin, frame, and composite bones of the aircraft. Structural maintainers inspect, repair, and rebuild the airframe itself. When an aircraft sustains damage, whether from hard landings, fatigue cracks, corrosion, or combat-related wear, this crew brings it back to spec.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Structural Maintenance Technician, by MSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NYNG, NYANG, 109AW, 109MXG

