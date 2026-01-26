Aircraft Structural Maintenance Technician (often called Sheet Metal or Structures) is the Air Force specialty responsible for keeping aircraft physically sound, airworthy, and mission-ready, right down to the skin, frame, and composite bones of the aircraft. Structural maintainers inspect, repair, and rebuild the airframe itself. When an aircraft sustains damage, whether from hard landings, fatigue cracks, corrosion, or combat-related wear, this crew brings it back to spec.
|01.29.2026
|01.29.2026 08:15
|Package
|994247
|260129-Z-YD502-6511
|DOD_111500748
|00:01:24
|SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
