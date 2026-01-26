1st Infantry Division Conducts a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live fire exercise, Jan. 23-26, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Execution of the combined arms life fire exercise increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO's Eastern Flank by training units to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)