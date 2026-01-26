(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Infantry Division Conducts a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    01.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez and Spc. Brandi Frizzell

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live fire exercise, Jan. 23-26, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Execution of the combined arms life fire exercise increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO's Eastern Flank by training units to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 994244
    VIRIN: 260126-A-LA844-1896
    Filename: DOD_111500677
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez and SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

