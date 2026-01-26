U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live fire exercise, Jan. 23-26, on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Execution of the combined arms life fire exercise increased overall lethality and warfighting readiness along NATO's Eastern Flank by training units to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|994244
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-LA844-1896
|Filename:
|DOD_111500677
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Infantry Division Conducts a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez and SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
