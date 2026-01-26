Army Reserve Unit in Europe hosts Annual Training Brief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/994243" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 7th Mission Support Command hosted its Fiscal Year 2027 Annual Training Brief from January 22 to 24, 2026, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Command teams from the 7th MSC’s subordinate units laid out their plans to train, prepare and win to their commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. John Stanley, during this three-day event consisting of briefs, classroom sessions and a fitness competition.



Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Scales and Maj. Jareth Melcher share their insights on ATB and its importance for the Army Reserve in this 1:20 news video.



(U.S. Army Reserve news video by Staff Sgt. Angela O'Hearn/released).