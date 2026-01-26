(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Unit in Europe hosts Annual Training Brief

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The 7th Mission Support Command hosted its Fiscal Year 2027 Annual Training Brief from January 22 to 24, 2026, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Command teams from the 7th MSC’s subordinate units laid out their plans to train, prepare and win to their commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. John Stanley, during this three-day event consisting of briefs, classroom sessions and a fitness competition.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Scales and Maj. Jareth Melcher share their insights on ATB and its importance for the Army Reserve in this 1:20 news video.

    (U.S. Army Reserve news video by Staff Sgt. Angela O'Hearn/released).

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 04:37
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Army Reserve Unit in Europe hosts Annual Training Brief, by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    7th Mission Support Command, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, StrongerTogether, ForwardandReady

