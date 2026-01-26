The 7th Mission Support Command hosted its Fiscal Year 2027 Annual Training Brief from January 22 to 24, 2026, at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Command teams from the 7th MSC’s subordinate units laid out their plans to train, prepare and win to their commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. John Stanley, during this three-day event consisting of briefs, classroom sessions and a fitness competition.
Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Scales and Maj. Jareth Melcher share their insights on ATB and its importance for the Army Reserve in this 1:20 news video.
(U.S. Army Reserve news video by Staff Sgt. Angela O'Hearn/released).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 04:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994243
|VIRIN:
|260129-A-GP059-4815
|Filename:
|DOD_111500626
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Reserve Unit in Europe hosts Annual Training Brief, by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.