U.S. Army Nurse Corps (1080p)

The U.S. Army Nurse Corps (ANC) celebrates 125 years of operational service by highlighting U.S. Army nurses. U.S. Army nurses have the opportunity to serve in clinics, training, deployments, and community care around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)