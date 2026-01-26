(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Nurse Corps (1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The U.S. Army Nurse Corps (ANC) celebrates 125 years of operational service by highlighting U.S. Army nurses. U.S. Army nurses have the opportunity to serve in clinics, training, deployments, and community care around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 03:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 994240
    VIRIN: 260129-F-UC180-9031
    Filename: DOD_111500569
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Nurse Corps (1080p), by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Nurse Corps
    Army Nurses
    30TH MED BDE
    125th Birthday
    U.S. Army

