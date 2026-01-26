(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Civilian in Japan Volunteers as Judge for Local High School Speech Contest

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “There is something about this community that attracted me to it and made me want to come back,” John Mauricio, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan employee, said. His connection to the neighboring cities of Camp Zama led him to volunteer as a judge for an English-language speech contest held recently at a local Japanese high school.

    #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #CommunityEngagement #Volunteer #GoodNeighbors #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 01:14
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    volunteer
    Camp Zama

