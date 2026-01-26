“There is something about this community that attracted me to it and made me want to come back,” John Mauricio, a U.S. Army Garrison Japan employee, said. His connection to the neighboring cities of Camp Zama led him to volunteer as a judge for an English-language speech contest held recently at a local Japanese high school.
#ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #CommunityEngagement #Volunteer #GoodNeighbors #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 01:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994236
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111500434
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Civilian in Japan Volunteers as Judge for Local High School Speech Contest, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.