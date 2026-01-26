Fight Tonight Meal Prep opens at Camp Humphreys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fight Tonight Meal Prep program was brought to the Pittman DFAC at Camp Humphreys South Korea, Jan 25, 2026. The Fight Tonight Meal Prep program allows service members to order ready made meals for the week before picking them up from the Pittman DFAC. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)