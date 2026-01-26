(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fight Tonight Meal Prep opens at Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Fight Tonight Meal Prep program was brought to the Pittman DFAC at Camp Humphreys South Korea, Jan 25, 2026. The Fight Tonight Meal Prep program allows service members to order ready made meals for the week before picking them up from the Pittman DFAC. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 01:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 994229
    VIRIN: 260126-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111500384
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fight Tonight Meal Prep opens at Camp Humphreys, by SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

