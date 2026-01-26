Fight Tonight Meal Prep opens at Camp Humphreys

The Fight Tonight Meal Prep program was brought to the Pittman DFAC at Camp Humphreys South Korea, Jan 25, 2026. The Fight Tonight Meal Prep program allows service members to order ready made meals for the week before picking them up from the Pittman DFAC. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|01.25.2026
|01.29.2026 01:50
|Package
|Location:
|KR
