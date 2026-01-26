(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific News: Sept. 30, 2025

    JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit recently conducted flight operations. U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army, participated in the closing ceremony of Exercise Resolute Dragon 25. U.S. soldiers from the 94th Military Police Battalion boosted morale for their upcoming 84th Military Police Regimental Ball by engaging in a combatives competition on Camp Humphreys.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 23:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: Sept. 30, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

