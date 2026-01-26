Radio Around the Region: Inspector General office provides impartial assistance to service members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. James Hubbard, Command Inspector General of United States Forces Korea speaks with senior Airman Spencer Kanar, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 28, 2026. During the interview, Hubbard discusses how Inspector General’s serve as impartial fact finders and operate outside the traditional chain of command to ensure objectivity. The discussion emphasizes that service members can contact the Inspector General for assistance with a wide range of concerns. While some issues may be better addressed by other agencies or subject matter experts, the Inspector General office can help connect individuals with the appropriate resources to resolve problems or answer questions. (Department of War video by Hana Pong)