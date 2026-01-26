(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Around the Region: Inspector General office provides impartial assistance to service members

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2026

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. James Hubbard, Command Inspector General of United States Forces Korea speaks with senior Airman Spencer Kanar, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 28, 2026. During the interview, Hubbard discusses how Inspector General’s serve as impartial fact finders and operate outside the traditional chain of command to ensure objectivity. The discussion emphasizes that service members can contact the Inspector General for assistance with a wide range of concerns. While some issues may be better addressed by other agencies or subject matter experts, the Inspector General office can help connect individuals with the appropriate resources to resolve problems or answer questions. (Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 01:52
