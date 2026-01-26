U.S. Army Col. James Hubbard, Command Inspector General of United States Forces Korea speaks with senior Airman Spencer Kanar, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 28, 2026. During the interview, Hubbard discusses how the initiative, directed by United States Forces Korea leadership, is designed to assess quality of life across the Korean Peninsula. The inspection effort includes input from service members, civilian employees, local national employees, contractors, and military families. Information gathered through the inspection helps leaders better understand community concerns and develop recommendations aimed at improving overall quality of life throughout the command. (Department of War video by Hana Pong)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 01:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|994222
|VIRIN:
|260128-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111500304
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: Command Inspection Pulse seeks to improve quality of life across the peninsula, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.