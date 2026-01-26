Radio Around the Region: Command Inspection Pulse seeks to improve quality of life across the peninsula

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. James Hubbard, Command Inspector General of United States Forces Korea speaks with senior Airman Spencer Kanar, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, January 28, 2026. During the interview, Hubbard discusses how the initiative, directed by United States Forces Korea leadership, is designed to assess quality of life across the Korean Peninsula. The inspection effort includes input from service members, civilian employees, local national employees, contractors, and military families. Information gathered through the inspection helps leaders better understand community concerns and develop recommendations aimed at improving overall quality of life throughout the command. (Department of War video by Hana Pong)